Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful is seeking input from the community regarding the recycling program in North Platte.
The group is seeking to assist in making the recycling program more effective and efficient as recycling markets are declining, according to a press release from the organization. The current programs available in North Platte include curbside recycling, which is picked up in the alleys every other week, and drop-off sites where residents presort and deposit recyclables. The goal of the meeting is to find alternative ways to streamline recycling programs offered in North Platte.
The preliminary meeting will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the First State Bank conference room, 410 Rodeo Road. This is an open meeting and anyone is invited to attend. You are welcome to bring your own lunch or drinks, the release said.
