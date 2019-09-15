Gary Koch has been named the Business Student of the Month for September at North Platte Community College.
Koch graduated from North Platte High School in 2004 and is currently studying business with an emphasis in logistics at NPCC.
“For the past six years I have worked as a diesel technician with Crete Carrier Corporation,” Koch said. “I originally decided to enroll in school to become a shop manager. After exploring the different opportunities I will have after graduation, and through the things I have learned in school, I found that is not the path I want to take. I have a passion for marketing and sales and I have decided to pursue opening my own business.”
Koch said he chose NPCC because he knew he could get a quality education at a lower cost than at a four-year college or university. His credits will still transfer toward a bachelor’s program if he chooses to go that route in the future.
“The faculty at NPCC have been great,” Koch said. “The business instructors are always there to answer any questions and help in any way they can. Beyond academics, I have received guidance and advice about different things going on in my life from them. I truly appreciate everything they have done for me.”
The faculty are equally appreciative of him.
“Gary is a very hard-working and dedicated student,” said Jean Condon, business and office technology instructor. “He has a positive attitude and contributes to class discussions and team-building activities. It has been a pleasure having Gary in class, and he is very deserving of this award.”
Koch works full-time and attends college full-time — all while raising a 3-year-old daughter, Rosalie, and 4-month-old son, Ezekiel, with his wife, Luci. His busy schedule doesn’t leave much time for other activities, but when he can, Gary enjoys reading — especially about business.
“I will be starting an exterior cleaning company in North Platte in the spring of 2020,” Koch said. “In the meantime, I have accepted a position with Nebraska Truck Center which will allow me normalized scheduling so that I can focus on building my business slowly on the side. My plan is to grow on a part-time basis until the business allows me to transition into a full-time owner operator. I will then focus on the long-term success of the company and, hopefully, expansion.”
Gary is on track to graduate from NPCC in May 2020.
