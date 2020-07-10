OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts brings Latin American musical roots and soulful pop with LADAMA to the July 16 Jazz on YOUR Green. The show starts at 6 p.m. with an opening act from artist Alexis Arai and her Latin jazz band.
The Jazz on YOUR Green concerts, sponsored by Mutual of Omaha, Fran and Rich Juro and KETV, go live on Facebook and YouTube beginning at 6 p.m. each Thursday in July. No Facebook or YouTube account is required to watch. However, those who follow Omaha Performing Arts on Facebook will be notified when the concerts go live.
LADAMA is a group of four women, virtuosic musicians and educators — Lara Klaus of Brazil, Daniela Serna of Colombia, Mafer Bandola of Venezuela and Sara Lucas of the United States — that harness the music from their respective countries of origin to produce Latin Alternative music.
Their music is described as flowing from the electric to the acoustic, from Spanish to English and Portuguese and from the high plains of Venezuela to the Colombian coast. As well as performing, the women help build communities, empower women and strive to engage youth in their respective communities in the process of music-making, composition and audio production through collaboration and performance workshops.
LADAMA has performed at TED, the Skoll World Forum, on ESPN and at dozens of prestigious venues and festivals around the world. In January 2018 they were featured on NPR’s All Things Considered which praised their “irresistible spirit and universal appeal.” Their self-titled debut album reached #1 on both iTunes and Amazon’s Latin Music Charts.
This year’s Jazz on YOUR Green includes:
» FAROFA, July 23.
» Matt Wallace, July 30.
For more information about the bands, including updates visit o-pa.org/joyg.
