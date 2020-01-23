A Lambing and Kidding School will be held at two locations on Saturday. Each location will have speakers in the morning and will have a farm tour in the afternoon. The locations for the program will be the Chadron Fire Hall, 302 W. Third St., Chadron, and the 4-H building at the Custer County Fairgrounds, 44100 Memorial Drive, Broken Bow. Speakers and topics for the program are:
» “How to Keep Ewes and Does Healthy Through Disease Control and Treatment” by Brian Vander Ley DVM, Great Plains Education Center, Clay Center.
» “Economical Feeding for the Doe” Dr. Steve Hart, Goat Extension Specialist, Langston University, Langston.
» “Economical Feeding Programs for the Ewe.” Ivan Rush, sheep producer, Scottsbluff.
» “Good Sheep Management Practices.” David Ollila, Sheep Specialist, South Dakota State University, Rapid City, South Dakota.
» “Treating Chilled Newborns, Tubing Lambs/Kids” Dr. Regina Rankin DVM and Vicki Milner, Crawford Companion Animal Clinic, Crawford.
» Hands-on tour includes care of the young “bum” lamb and goat, body condition scoring of ewes and does and when and how to assist difficult births.
» Broken Bow tour: Beth and Hannah Smith’s Farm, 44306 Road, Broken Bow.
» Chadron tour: Connie Moore’s Farm, 61 Goffena Roadd, Chadron.
The cost to attend is $25 for non-Sheep and Goat Producer members, $20 for members and $10 for students. This cost includes handouts and lunch. To preregister e-mail ne.sheep.goats@gmail.com or call Melissa Nicholson at 308-386-8378. The Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers Association and Nebraska Extension is sponsoring the program.
