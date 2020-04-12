The League Association of Risk Management has announced a new program that provides funds to LARM members whose volunteer firefighters and rescue squad members are required to be in quarantine as a result of exposure in the line of duty to the novel coronavirus.
Dave Bos, LARM loss control manager, said LARM will pay $120 per day for a volunteer exposed to COVID-19 in the line of duty while providing firefighting or rescue squad services for a LARM member for the period they are quarantined, for a total of up to 10 days. The total amount allotted by LARM for this program is $1 million.
Doug Hanson, LARM Board Chair, said the COVID-19 Volunteer Emergency Responder Assistance Program is being implemented to help volunteers who may come into contact with COVID-19 on rescue calls.
For more information go to larmpool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.