Lashley named Honor Student for Art Study League

The Art Study League of North Platte has announced Maggie Lashley as the Honor Student for January. Lashley, a senior at North Platte High School, is the daughter of Dr. Ben and Libby Lashley. She has been very involved in vocal music throughout high school, participating in JV jazz choir, Blue and Gold Singers and the Greeley Jazz Festival. Lashley has received numerous superior ratings at district music contests for individual and duet performances as well as with the choir. She has been involved with several musicals at the high school and is active in the First Methodist Church’s praise band as a bass guitarist and vocalist. Maggie has been on the Honor Roll and received academic letters throughout high school. She was selected to the Academic All State team by the Lincoln Journal Star her junior year. Lashley has been very successful on the golf team, qualifying for the state golf tournament every year. She has been a member of the Student Council for 4 years and serves as president this year. She was also the District II president last year. In addition, Lashley is active in numerous community events.