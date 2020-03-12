LINCOLN — Laura Troshynski of North Platte has been elected to the Humanities Nebraska Foundation Board of Directors.
HN elected seven new members for its Council and Foundation boards of directors this past week. The Nebraska Humanities Council board has three new members, and the Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities has four, according to a press release.
Troshynski works in the trust department at First National Bank of Omaha. Troshynski has her Juris Doctor (with distinction) from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Troshynski is the past president of the North Platte Public Schools Foundation. She has also served as both the Annual Giving chair and Foundation Gala Chair for the Great Plains Healthcare Foundation, and she currently serves on the University of Nebraska College of Law Dean’s Advisory Board.
She will join Linda Graff of McCook, Mike Homa of Omaha and Jen Rae Wang of Omaha on the Foundation Board of Directors.
Edgar Hicks of Omaha, Sarah Rowe of Omaha and Beth Whited of Omaha were elected to the Council Board of Directors for HN. The Council also re-elected Amy Sandeen of Hastings as chair and Connie Duncan of Lincoln as vice chair. Mike Linder of Omaha was elected treasurer. The Foundation elected Nicholas Baxter of Omaha as president. Tami Hellman of Kearney as vice president, and Kent Warneke of Norfolk as treasurer.
The Humanities Council aims to make the humanities accessible to all Nebraskans through programs and grants, according to the release. The Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities works with the Council to raise private donations and advocate for public funding at the state and federal levels to make this work possible. A third organization, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, serves as the endowment for both Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.