Applications are being accepted for the 2019-20 Leadership Lincoln County class.
Leadership Lincoln County is a 10-month hands-on study of Lincoln County and North Platte. It is sponsored by North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Corp.
“In this comprehensive leadership development program, you will be a part of an outstanding group of men and women who share the desire to gain knowledge and share individual expertise to ultimately make Lincoln County a better place to live, work and visit,” according to a press release from Chamber Vice President Kathy Swain,
Each session will focus on a specific aspect of Lincoln County with the following in mind:
» Developing networking skills.
» Gaining community awareness.
» Enhancing community involvement.
» Observing leadership styles/skills.
“This is an opportunity to form friendships that will benefit your professional and volunteer careers,” the press release said.
Applications will be accepted until July 31 or until the class is full. For more information, contact the Chamber office at 308-532-4966 or kathy@nparea.com.