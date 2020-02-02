An upcoming two-day workshop will provide a hands-on learning experience for producers to learn how to calculate unit cost of production for a cow-calf operation.
The workshop will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 at the Cedar Creek Church Building, located 23 miles north of Burwell.
Having information to make effective business decisions is important for ranch success. Enterprise analysis and unit cost of production are tools that can help ranchers identify where value is being created on the ranch, where costs are occurring, and what changes could be made to improve profit.
For cow-calf producers, UCOP is figured as cost per pound of weaned calf. Knowing what it costs to develop a bred heifer, harvest a ton of hay or put a pound of gain on a stocker or a yearling are valuable information as well for the ranch business manager.
Pre-registration is requested one week in advance by contacting the Brown Rock Keya Paha County Extension office at 402-387-2213 or emailing hannah.greenwell@unl.edu. Workshop size is limited to 35 people. Contact Aaron Berger at 308-235-3122 with questions about the workshop.
