LINCOLN — The American Legion, Department of Nebraska, selected twenty recipients of the Maynard Jensen Scholarship, according to a press release. The Maynard Jensen scholarship began in 1989 as “The American Legion Scholarship” and it was renamed in 1992 in memory of past Department Commander Maynard Jensen of Aurora.
For the 32nd consecutive year, the Nebraska American Legion has done its part in helping Nebraska students with scholarship money.
The recipients of $500 scholarships are Kristin Ralston of Gretna; Chloe Scott of Niobrara; Jori Stewart of Chadron; Benjamin Myers of Seward; Ashton Erickson of Wallace; Jade Bentley of Gibbon; Trevor Meyer of Genoa; Capri Dethlefs of Rockville; Bailey Kiburza of Hebron; Summer Schroeder of Clearwater; Kyla Carlson of Aurora; Jasmine Menke of Lawrence; Caden Kusek of Loup City; Kylie Kalin of Steinauer; Carsten Loseke of Columbus; Alex Jarecke of Stuart; Madelyn Watchorn of Sidney; Anna Schroeder of Malcolm; Elise Aguilar of McCook; and Riley Filipowicz of Elkhorn.
Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs and a strong nation defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.
