Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington and Arlene Soria of Kearney represented Nebraska at the National Make It With Wool competition Jan. 23-25 at the American Sheep Industry Association Convention in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Ringenberg, a junior division contestant, placed among the top 10 participants. She received wool fabric and a tote bag from Pendleton Woolen Mills; Wool Wax Crème from Marcha Labs; a thread assortment from Coats & Clark; a Schmetz needle guide and note pad from Euro Notions; and a tape measure, seam ripper and thread clips from Sean & Karen Weight. For her entry she constructed and modeled a coat using burgundy boucle wool fabric. Her double-breasted coat features a modified shawl collar, princess seams, empire waist and classic button closures. To coordinate with the coat she constructed a front buttoned wrap skirt. Ringenberg is the daughter of Joel and Stephanie Ringenberg.
Soria placed among the top 10 contestants in the senior division.
Contestants must select, construct and model their own garments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.