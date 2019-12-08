Lexington girl to represent state in Make It With Wool

2019 State Make It With Wool contest winners included, from left, Deanna Horst of Potter, preteen division; Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, junior division; Krystal Galster of Funk, adult division and Arlene Soria of Kearney, senior division. Saidi Ringenberg and Arlene Soria will be Nebraska’s delegates to the National Finals of the Make It With Wool Contest in January in Scottsdale, Arizona. The state contest was Nov. 23, at the Adams County Extension Office in Hastings.