Lexington girl to represent state in Make It With Wool

Saidi Ringenberg (junior division) of Lexington and Arlene Soria (senior division) of Kearney will represent Nebraska at the National Finals of the Make It With Wool contest. They were chosen Nov. 23 by judges at the state contest conducted by Make It With Wool Director Andrea Nisley of Lexington. Contestants attended the state contest in Hastings at the Adams County Extension Office.
The national contest is scheduled for Jan. 23-25, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Second place in the junior division was Karla Herrarte of Lexington, who received an Elna sewing machine. Other contestants earning honors were third-place winner Benjamin Soria, Kearney; fourth-place winner Abbie Owens, Lexington; fifth-place winner Katie Olson, Sargent; sixth-place winner Ariel Rhea, Lexington; seventh-place winner Daniela Solis, Lexington; and eighth-place winner Amaya Stewart, Lexington. Other junior participants were Abby Allen, Lexington; Keith Allen Jr., Lexington; Aretta Brennemann, Curtis; Grace Brennemann, Curtis; AnnaLiese Reha, Hampton; Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; and Addison Zook, David City.
Second place in the senior division was Abigail Olson of Sargent who received a Bernina sewing machine.
In the preteen division, the first place winner was Deanna Horst of Potter who received a sewing basket with sewing notions. Second place winner was Nevaeh Sauer, Lexington; third place, Emma Olson, Sargent; fourth place, Katelynn Reiter, Miller; fifth place, Sophia Burns, Cozad; sixth place, Delilah Solis, Lexington; seventh place, Greta Rickertsen, Lexington; eighth place, Rebecca Burns, Cozad; ninth place, Savannah Griess, Arcadia; and 10th place, Stone Meyer, Arcadia. Other preteen contestants were Ella Brennemann, Curtis; Zanetta Durre, Ord; Katelyn Dorsey, Arcadia; Peyton Fangmeier, Hebron; Samuel Griess, Arcadia; Jaden Hunke, Lexington; Charlize Meyer, Arcadia; Vanessa Peterson, Lincoln; Lorelai Rickertsen, Lexington; Ellie Scoville, Sumner; Maya Soria, Kearney; and Justine Wilkinson, Morrill.
In the adult division, the first-place winner was Krystal Galster, Funk. Second place was Delores Brennemann, Hyannis.
In the made for others division, the winner was Krystal Galster, Funk. She constructed a garment for her daughter, Keziah, who modeled the outfit.
