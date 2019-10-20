The Friends of the North Platte Public Library Fall Book Sale begins Thursday with its members-only preview sale from noon to 8 p.m.
Annual memberships can be purchased early or on the sale day. Single adult membership are $5. The library has received thousands of book donations for the event. The sale opens to the public at 9 a.m. Friday, and is open until 5 p.m. On Saturday, the sale continues with regular prices until noon.
From 1 to 5 p.m., the sale is a bag sale. People can bring their own tote bag or use a provided paper sack and fill it up for $2, plus tax, for each bag. No limit to number of bags.
The RSVP will also have a bake sale at the library. The NPPL Foundation sale of book gift baskets continues during the sale. Each gift basket has a new condition book and themed items in it. The baskets are pre-priced and and range from $6 to $25.
