The North Platte Public Library will be highlighting its button maker in “Team Spirit” button and magnet workshops at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.
There is a limit of 12 people per one-hour time slot. Library staff will have a selection of Husker and area school mascot images to choose from, according to a press release from the library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Attendees can also bring their own paper image (2.5-inch circle) to wrap onto the button. Buttons can be made with pin backs or magnets. Workshop cost is $2 for up to four buttons.
This workshop is open to those age 5 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. To pre-register, call the library at 308-535-8036, Ext. 3320. Attendees do not require equipment certification for workshops; certification training can be arranged by calling the same phone number.
