The North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., is offering Christmas aprons in the Creation Station Monday at 1 p.m., 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7.
Library staff will have several designs and colors of aprons to choose from and use the heat press equipment to apply the design to the apron selected. Cost is $8, with a minimum age of 12 and a maximum of four people per hour. Workshops last one hour.
Attendees must reserve a spot by calling 308-535-8036 ext. 3320, or by stopping in the library. No children younger than 5 will be allowed in the room.
Workshops are a way to see what the Creation Station equipment can do before individuals decide to sign up for certification training, a press release from the library said. Staff do operate the equipment but attendees will have some hands-on part in each workshop.
