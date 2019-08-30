The North Platte Public Library staff has been busy getting new equipment ready for public use in the Creation Station, the library’s makerspace.
Creation Station Equipment available includes: 3D printer, heat press, vinyl cutter, laser cutter, laminator button/magnet maker, and a Pfaff embroidery machine.
The library is now scheduling a variety of activities to acquaint the public with the devices’ capabilities. These hourlong activities are designed to get people excited about the makerspace equipment available in the Library without having to learn how to operate the equipment.
If anyone who wants to become certified on any equipment to make individual creations during the Creation Station’s Open Build times, they can call the library and set up a time to train or certify. Depending on the device, there are age restrictiona, and each user must agree to the rules of conduct and sign a liability waiver when being certified to use the equipment for their own projects.
The first workshop, “Laser-Cut Aluminum Pet Tags” will be Sept. 7, with sessions at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Library staff will operate the laser cutter and will engrave tags with a pet’s name and the owner’s information.
The workshop fee is $3 for two tags. Preregistration is required. To preregister, call 308-535-8036, Ext. 3320, or visit the library.