Library’s summer reading program reaches 133 kids

At least 133 North Platte kids participated in North Platte Public Library’s summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories.”
During the program children, who finished kindergarten through fifth grade, read a combined total of 837 hours and earned 342 prizes. Incentive prizes are awarded to participants for reading 2 or 3 hours per week, depending on their grade level.
Top readers were Addison Chapman for the division of kindergarten graduates, Eli Heil in the first and second grade division and Nick Krondak in the third through fifth grade division.
Students also attended weekly space-themed programs, which included crafts, games, books, contests, clips from the International Space Station and treats.
Among other events were the Adam White Magic Show, Space Flight Explorers from the Edgerton Explorit Center, and Chemistry and Physics on Wheels presented by the University of Nebraska Omaha.
The library would like to recognize Episcopal Church of Our Savior for allowing the kids to use their space as they met as one large group, Paulsen Inc. for the cement form and to all the parents who made sure their children were at the library weekly, said a library press release.