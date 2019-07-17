The North Platte Public Library is concluding its summer noon programming with a free program, “Once Upon an Eclipse ... How Storytellers in All Ages Have Used Nature’s Greatest Spectacle to Build and Color the Fabric of Their Tales” by Derryl Barr, at noon July 25.
“Barr presents well-researched and interesting topics and the library is looking forward to hearing this new program,” reads a press release from the library.
In the presentation “Once Upon an Eclipse,” Barr, a former North Platte resident, explores the uses of eclipses by storytellers of all ages —from the vague uncertainties found in ancient chronicles and myths to the detailed spectacle and technical precision exploited by modern cinema.
A total solar eclipse, as many residences of North Platte and surrounding communities had the opportunity to experience firsthand in 2017, is nature’s greatest spectacle, the release said. Storytellers of all ages have exploited the natural drama and otherworldliness of totality to help create their plots and develop their themes.
As part of the national library summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories,” “Once Upon an Eclipse” explores these various purposes, techniques and themes in a lively, highly illustrated and animated presentation, the release said.
Barr, a former teacher at North Platte High School, has spent a lifetime exploring the eclipse phenomenon through a variety of disciplines that have taken him to all seven continents from where he has observed 24 central solar eclipses.
The library said seven people have signed up for the program. More registrations are needed to bring Barr from his home in Iowa to make the presentation, the release said. To sign up, call 308-535-8036, ext 3310 by Thursday.