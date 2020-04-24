LINCOLN — The Lied Center in Omaha is offering additional online concerts during May after having success with the program in April, the organization announced in a press release this week.
The first four Lied Live Online broadcasts have been viewed a total of nearly 28,000 times from people across the country, the release said.
“The Lied Center is grateful to the artists who are helping bring people together all over Nebraska and beyond, and is so proud to be sharing Nebraska’s great artists with the world,” the release said.
In May, Lied Live Online concerts will continue at 7:30 p.m. each Friday on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org. The May performances are:
» Folk singer/songwriter Andrea von Kampen, May 1: Von Kampen is a Lincoln artist who is quickly taking her place on the national stage. With over 17 million Spotify streams and a voice Hear Nebraska called “soulful and worn-in,” critics and audiences alike are taking notice of this innovative young artist.
» Fiddler/step dancer/singer April Verch, May 8: Verch is a fiddling, step-dancing, singer-songwriter from Canada who blends musical traditions to create a sound all her own. She’s toured the world, was a featured performer in the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Olympic Games, and has graced the Lied Center stage several times!
» Jazz singer Jackie Allen and bassist Hans Sturm, May 15: Allen and Sturm have each thrilled audiences all over the U.S. and Canada, and now this married musical duo has teamed up to create “Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm: Bass Meets Voice, The Nebraska Project.” Allen teaches jazz voice and songwriting at Doane University, and Sturm is a professor of double bass and jazz studies at the UNL School of Music.
» Irish singer Michael Londra, May 22: Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire will perform on the Lied Center’s main stage on St. Patrick’s Day 2021, but first Londra will present a special evening of gorgeous Irish music and captivating stories on Lied Live Online.
» Humorist Juli Burney May 29: Burney is a Lincoln-based humorist and author who has been featured on HBO and Showtime, as well as on stages all over the US and Canada. Finding joy and humor in difficult circumstances is her specialty, and she’ll present a special evening of stories and laughter for Lied Live Online audiences.
