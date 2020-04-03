LINCOLN — After a positive response from the online audience during the first Lied Live Online virtual concert and more than 10,000 views, the Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced three additional dates featuring acclaimed local artists from a variety of genres.
“We miss the community coming together at the Lied Center to enjoy world-class entertainment in person, but our current circumstances require us to be creative in finding new ways to connect,” said Bill Stephan, Lied Center executive director. “The arts provide beauty, hope, joy, inspiration, passion and comfort, which are all things we really need at this time. The goal of ‘Lied Live’ is to bring us together, and it also provides an opportunity to support local artists and the Lied Center. Whereas we normally get to bring the world’s great artists to Nebraska, we’re using this time to share Nebraska’s great artists with the world”
Flamenco and classical guitarist Daniel Martinez will perform at 7:30 p.m. on April 11. Originally from Peru, Martinez has performed in South America, Canada and across the U.S. He’s a frequent performer in Lincoln and throughout the region and is a guitar professor at Union College.
Soul artist Josh Hoyer will perform at 7:30 p.m. on April 17. As front man of Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal, Hoyer is a regular on Lincoln stages and also tours extensively in the U.S. and Europe. He was featured on Season 12 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
Internationally-recognized classical pianist Paul Barnes will perform at 7:30 p.m. on April 24. “You have a world-class pianist there in Paul Barnes. He’s a pure piano virtuoso,” composer Philip Glass said about Barnes, In addition to performing and teaching around the world, Barnes is a professor of music at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music.
Folk singer and songwriter Susan Werner will perform this at 6 p.m. Sunday.
All concerts will be streamed live on the Lied Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.