LINCOLN — The Lied Center in Omaha is moving its summer camp programs to an online format in 2020, and extending the deadline to sign up until spots run out, the organizations said in a press release.
“With the cancellation of so many school shows, concerts and recitals, we know that students in the arts have lost a lot of opportunities recently,” said Lied Center Education Director Jane Schiermeyer Hansen. “We wanted to find a way to modify our camps so that we could still offer these unique opportunities to learn from professional artists, even if we couldn’t do it in person. Fortunately, our wonderful teaching artists were excited about getting creative! As it turns out, students will actually get more one-on-one time with our teachers in this new format.”
Students in the Triple Threat Broadway Intensive will take master classes from Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (Broadway: “The Color Purple,” “Choir Boy,” “Motown”), actor Sam Hartley (National Tours: “Chicago,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Elf the Musical”), actor/dancer Con O’Shea-Creal (Broadway: “Side Show,” “White Christmas”; National Tours: “Something Rotten,” “Mary Poppins,” “White Christmas”), and actor Allison Macri (Film: “The Last 5 Years;” National Tour: “The Sound of Music”).
Hartley and Ohea-Creal are Lincoln natives. Each day will include small group Zoom classes in acting, dancing and voice, as well as special sessions on topics including auditioning, studying musical theater in college and life as a working actor. The Lied Center Triple Threat Broadway Intensive is open to high school students, and will run June 22-26.
The Piano Academy will be led by international award-winning pianist Eric Zuber (Laureate of the American Pianist Association Classical Fellowship Awards, Arthur Rubinstein Prize and Gina Bachauer Prize by The Juilliard School), along with acclaimed pianist and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glen Korff School of Music faculty member Paul Barnes and teacher/author/performer Donna Gunn. The Academy is intended for high school aged pianists, and will include sessions and workshops focused on artistry and performance. It will be run July 19-25.
For information on registration requirements, tuition and scholarships for both the Lied Center Triple Threat Broadway Intensive and the Lied Center Piano Academy, visit liedcenter.org/summercamps.
