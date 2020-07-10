LINCOLN — Lied Learning Online will be presenting a new education event each week, ranging from musical theater masterclasses for students, to creative movement for preschoolers, to lunchtime topics for all ages. Participants will be able to go backstage virtually at the Lied to learn about how the magic happens, meet students and alumni and explore new trends in the arts.
There is no cost of admission, although the center asks that visitors come with a desire to learn something new, according to a press release.
All events will be available on the Lied Center Facebook page.
The next event to be held will “Masterclasses @ the Lied: Musical Theater Song Interpretation Masterclass” at 1 p.m. Thursday. Middle and high school students are invited to join professional theater artists from the Lied staff in small groups
to learn how to prepare for an audition. Advance sign-up is required, and the class will be conducted in a private zoom session. Three sessions are available.
For more information and current Lied Learning Online offerings or to register for a Master Class, go to liedcenter.org/lied-learning-online.
