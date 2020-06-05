LINCOLN — The Lied Live Online series continues in June, streaming new concerts at 7:30 p.m. every Friday night, according to a press release. All concerts are available on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.
» Vocalist Hannah Huston: This Grand Island native was a preschool teacher in Lincoln when her whole life changed with an audition for NBC’s “The Voice.” Her soul-inspired vocals took her all the way to the show’s finals, where she finished as second runner-up. Since then, Huston has been playing sold-out shows and releasing original music. Huston will perform June 5.
» Nebraska Brass: Known for musical precision and style and also their humorous commentary, Nebraska Brass has traveled Nebraska and the Midwest for the last three decades performing an inventive mix of Dixieland, jazz and classical music. The group will perform June 12.
» Kerfuffle Puppet Jam: A special production geared toward kids will be at 4 p.m. June 18. Kerfuffle wants to help children escape on an imagination adventure. Join founding Artistic Director of Kerfuffle Ashley Laverty for creative drama, movement and music, especially for toddlers and preschoolers. Since 2015, Kerfuffle has been traveling the Midwest creating theater and dance for and with children younger than 6 years old, and we’re so happy to be bringing them to your living room for an afternoon of fun!
» The Bottle Tops: The Bottle Tops is a Lincoln-based honky-tonk style band specializing in what they call “Midwest Music from the Heart.” Anchored by husband-and-wife duo Mike and Kerry Semrad, The Bottle Tops will settle for nothing less than pure joy out of every performance. The favorites on the Lincoln music scene will perform June 19.
» Jason Michael Webb: Broadway composer, lyricist, producer and Tony Award-winning musical director/arranger Jason Michael will finish out the concerts for June. His career has taken him from stage to screen, as music director for Broadway shows including “The Color Purple” and music supervisor for movies including “The Greatest Showman.” Webb served as a mentor in Lied’s 2017 ASCAP Grow a Show festival, and is returning this summer for a second year as the featured teaching artist in our Triple Threat Broadway Intensive. Webb will perform June 26.
