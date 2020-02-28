LINCOLN — National tours of “Les Misérables,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Come from Away,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Chicago,” “Madagascar” and “Stomp” are coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts as part of the 2020-21 Glenn Korff Broadway Series.
“Lied Center Broadway audiences continue to expand, and we are excited to share this announcement,” said Bill Stephan, executive director and chief artistic officer of the Lied. “Next season, ‘Les Misérables’ makes its first return to the Lied Center since 2002 in a new production, and we’re thrilled to host the Nebraska premiere of ‘The Band’s Visit,’ which won 10 Tony Awards in 2018, including best musical. The 2020-21 Broadway series represents one of Lincoln’s biggest Broadway lineups ever, with next season’s productions earning a combined 25 Tony Awards.”
Broadway season ticket packages start at $196 and are on sale starting at 11 a.m. Monday. The packages include the same seats to all five Broadway productions, as well as the first opportunity to purchase tickets for two add-on productions — “Stomp” and “Madagascar the Musical” according to a press release.
Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St. University of Nebraska-Lincoln students can purchase tickets at a 50% discount with a valid NCard.
The current schedule for the 2020-21 Glenn Korff Broadway Series is as follows:
» “The Band’s Visit,” Oct. 21-25.
» “Chicago,” Nov. 13-15.
» “Come from Away,” Jan. 19-23, 2021.
» “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” March 25-27, 2021.
» “Les Misérables,” April 13-18, 2021.
» “Stomp,” Feb. 20-21, 2021.
» “Madagascar the Musical,” Feb. 25-26, 2021.
