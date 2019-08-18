Class of 1964 hosting reunion
The North Platte High School class of 1964 is hosting its 55th reunion this week, beginning on Friday. All events are at the Ramada Inn by Wyndham, 2102 S. Jeffers St,
Registration starts at 6 p.m. Friday, with a cash bar. Friday dinner with a silent auction and cash bar is from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a cash bar and silent auction from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and dinner from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The silent auction will help fund the class of 1964 scholarship program. Attendees are encouraged to bring an auction item to sell: something funny, silly, a white elephant, blue dog or green cat.
The cost is $60 per person for the two nights and $120 per couple. People can pay at the door.
For more information and to make a reservation, contact Patty at 308-530-4987 or Rae at 308-530-5117.
Highway Commission/District 6 to host program hearing
The Nebraska State Highway Commission has scheduled a meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road, North Platte.
This meeting is open to the public.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation District 6 District Engineer Gary Thayer will discuss current and future highway improvement projects at the meeting, according to a press release.
District 6 consists of the counties of Arthur, Blaine, Custer, Dawson, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson and Thomas counties.
The agenda for the meeting can be found on the NDOT website at dot.nebraska.gov/news-media by clicking on the “State Highway Commission Meeting” link. For more information, call 402-471-4567.
The State Highway Commission will gather for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at Switchyard Grill and Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St., North Platte.
Take ’Em Hunting challenges hunters to share passion
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Plains Equipment Group, is thrilled to announce a new challenge for hunters beginning Sept. 1.
The Take ’Em Hunting Challenge encourages hunters to take a pledge to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2019-2020 hunting seasons. Those who take someone new hunting can upload a photo of their hunting trip to the Commission’s website and will be registered to win great prizes including a camo John Deere XUV590M crossover utility vehicle from Plains Equipment Group valued at $15,300; gift cards to Cabela’s and Scheels, a Nebraska State Park stay, shotguns, and outdoor gear all donated by partners who are invested in recruiting more hunters.
The Take ’Em Hunting effort offers an extra incentive for hunters to take someone along for a hunt. Special youth seasons are an especially great time to take young hunters out. The challenges allows participation in upland, waterfowl, deer, turkey hunting and more.
Prizes will be given away throughout the challenge Sept. 1 to May 31, 2020, with the grand prize utility vehicle winner announced in June 2020. For more information or to take the pledge, visit outdoornebraska.org/takeemhunting.
Rec Center closed this week
The North Platte Recreation Center will be closed Aug. 18-24 for annual maintenance.
During that week, Rec Center passes will be honored at the Cody Park Swimming Pool, which will be open from 1-7 p.m. Aug. 18 and 24 and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 19-23 for adult swimming, and 4-7 p.m. Aug. 19-23 for general swimming.
For more information call the Rec Center at 308-535-6772.