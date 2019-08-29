Next homebuyer education class on Sept. 14
The next face-to-face Homebuyer Education Class presented by Lincoln County Community Development Corp. will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at North Platte Community College-South Campus, McDonald-Belton Room 124, 601 W. State Farm Road. This class is free to Lincoln County residents and there is a $25 fee for those outside Lincoln County.
Attendees will learn about the right time for purchasing a home, budgeting before and after buying a home, the ins and outs of credit issues, how credit affects the purchase of a home, mortgage products, how to find a house to buy, what is a closing, how to protect the investment in a house and the responsibilities of a homeowner.
The last class of 2019 will be on Nov. 2. Classes are generally held on the first or second Saturday of the following months: January, March, May, July, September and November. For more information or to register, please call 308-534-5095.
This project is funded in part by grants from Nebraska Housing Developers Association and Nebraska Department of Economic Development along with support from local community partners.
Nebraska McDonald’s restaurants host fundraiser
Friday is Big Red Friday — a one-day, statewide fundraiser to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Omaha. All proceeds generated on the third annual Big Red Friday will stay local, according to a press release, where they will benefit RMHC in its mission to strengthen children and their families during their most difficult and challenging times.
From 6-9 a.m., Huskers fans can visit any McDonald’s restaurant across Nebraska to purchase a limited-edition Huskers flag for $5, with all proceeds going directly to RMHC of Omaha.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln legend and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch will be at the McDonald’s at 11330 West Dodge Road in Omaha and former Husker Tommy Armstrong Jr. will be at the McDonald’s at 1028 Saunders Ave. in Lincoln from 6-9 a.m.