Historical museum taking donations for old family photos
If Brown-Harano Photography took pictures of you or your family, you can get those photos at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.
The photo collection can be perused from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Bring a list of names and volunteers will help you. Photos also can be looked up at the museum’s website, lincolncountymuseum.org.
Photos can be acquired for a donation. The photo sales are a fundraiser for the museum, which is a private nonprofit organization funded solely by donations. Volunteers have spent many hours organizing the photos.
Rascal to perform free concert Saturday
Rascal Martinez will perform a free concert from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St. Doors will open at 4 p.m.
The regular Saturday bingo games follow at 6:30 p.m. Concertgoers who do not wish to stay for bingo must leave promptly after the concert. The concert is open to all ages; bingo players must be 18 or older.
Geral John performing at senior center
Geral John will perform a free concert for seniors from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday at the North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St. The concert will be during the daily lunch.
