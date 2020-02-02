Scout Troop 293 hosting soup and pie dinner
Boy Scout Troop 293 is hosting a fundraising soup and pie dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St.
The event will feature three homemmade soups: chili, potato and turkey noodle. Relishes, beverages and pies will also be served.
Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger.
Food safety training courses offered in 2020
ServSafe “Food Handler” Food Safety Training Course will be offered in several locations in west central Nebraska.
The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments.
Register by Feb. 20 for the Lexington and North Platte sites.
The courses will be at:
» Lexington: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., registration at 8:15 a.m., March 2 at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway.
» North Platte: 1-5 p.m., registration at 12:45 p.m., March 3 at the West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.
» McCook: 1-5 p.m., registration at 12:45 p.m., March 4 at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, at West Fifth and O streets.
The ServSafe “Manager” program is designed to train on critical areas of food safety, how to handle food safely throughout the flow of food and facility sanitation and employee training.
Register by Feb. 26 for the North Platte site.
ServSafe “Manager” Food Safety Training Course will be located at:
» North Platte: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., registration at 8:15 a.m., March 18 at the West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.
For further information contact, Brenda Aufdenkamp at 308-532-2683 or baufdenkamp1@unl.edu, or visit food.unl.edu/servsafe-training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.