‘Starting Seeds’ kicks off NP library’s noon programming
The North Platte Public Library will begin their noon programs Feb. 7 with a presentation of “Starting Seeds Indoors,” by Liz Kurz.
Seed catalogs are arriving in the mail and it is time to start ordering seeds to grow certain plants like heirloom tomatoes. Starting seeds properly can make or break your entire growing season, according to a library press release. The program Friday will cover when to start seeds, which seeds to start indoors and how to do it properly, and time for Kurz to answer questions.
To reserve a seat, call 308-535-8036, ext. 3320. The library is at 416 E. Fourth St.
Registration open for tanking race
Registration is now open for the North Platte Area Sports Commission’s fourth annual Tanking Race.
The race will start at 11 a.m. March 28 at Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area and ends at Cody Park. Teams will decorate tanks prior to the race. According to a press release, this year will include challenges that require one or more teammembera to get out of the tank.
A cash prize and trophies will be awarded to the teams with the fastest tank and best decorated tank.
The price to register is $140 per team of four people. Registration and more information can be found at playnorthplatte.com.
Access to Hudson Lake closed due to poor road conditions
LINCOLN — Access to Hudson Lake in Cherry County is temporarily closed because of poor road conditions.
Hudson Lake, which is about 24 miles southwest of Valentine, is available for public recreation when conditions allow through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Open Fields and Waters Program, including daytime ice fishing from December through February.
Conditions will be assessed on a weekly basis to determine the lake’s reopening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.