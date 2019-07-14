Nebraska Extension offers resources to flood victims
LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension has mobilized a number of resources to support those in south-central Nebraska recover from flooding.
Nebraska Extension’s flood resources website, flood.unl.edu, serves as a resource hub for families, homeowners, businesses and producers facing flood cleanup. New and updated information will be added to the site on an ongoing basis.
Tips for homeowners facing food-safety concerns after the flood can also be found on the flood resources website. This includes guidelines to help people decide when to throw out food and how to disinfect food that can be saved. For instance, screw-topped or crimp-topped jars or bottles of food that have come into contact with floodwaters should be thrown out, even when the jars have not been opened.
For the latest flood resources from Nebraska Extension, visit the flood resources site or follow @UNLExtension on Twitter.
Roads standards board not meeting in July
LINCOLN — The July 19 meeting of the Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards has been cancelled because there are no agenda items. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Roads, in the interest of cost-effective stewardship of state funds, the meeting’s business will be combined with the next meeting agenda.
The next meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Nebraska Department of Transportation Central Building Auditorium, 1500 Highway 2, in Lincoln. Any new business will be transacted at that time.
Bighorn lottery applications close Aug. 2
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for a 2019 bighorn sheep lottery permit through Aug. 2. Only Nebraska residents are eligible.
Apply at a Nebraska Game and Parks office or at outdoornebraska.org. A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application.
The 2019 bighorn sheep season is Dec. 3-22. The permit will be drawn Aug. 28.