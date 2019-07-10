Elsie-Madrid blood drive is Friday
The Elsie-Madrid blood drive will be Friday at the Elsie Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT. Lunch will be served.
To make an appointment, call Michele at 308-228-2318. Walk-ins are welcome. Donors can also visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass to reduce the time they will spend at the blood drive.
Grace Snyder tribute is Saturday
The public is invited to a tribute to Grace Snyder at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
The presentation will be given by Charlotte Endorf, a speaker for Humanities Nebraska.
Snyder was an acclaimed quilter and the mother of North Platte author Nellie Snyder Yost. She is the subject of two books.
Her memoir, “No Time on My Hands,” was written with help from Yost.
Seating for the presentation is limited. For reservations, call the museum at 308-534-5640.
Cozad hosting Bands, Brews and BBQs
Josh Gracin, Free Fallin’: A Tribute to Tom Petty, James Lee Band and Heather Wellman will perform at Cozad’s Bands, Brews and BBQ on Saturday.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for the barbecue competition and live music. General admission is $25 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-11 and children younger than 5 get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the Cozad Chamber Office, 135 W. Eighth St. or at outhousetickets.com/Event/Event11447.