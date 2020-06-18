Facilitate health with smoke-free housing, says local group
June is National Healthy Homes Month, according to Community Connections. Over the last few years many apartment owners in North Platte, including North Platte Housing Authority, have adopted smoke-free policies for their buildings, which is one way to ensure a healthy home, according to a press release.
Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County is encouraging residents who are still exposed to secondhand smoke in their apartments, to talk to their landlords about making the change.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that secondhand smoke causes ear infections in children, more frequent and severe asthma attacks and even sudden infant death syndrome. It also reduces lung development in children.
Financial benefits of adopting smoke-free policies can be substantial, too. According to Tobacco Free Nebraska, the cost of renovating an apartment that has been smoked in can be up to seven times more expensive than renovating a smoke-free apartment.
Tobacco Free Lincoln County maintains a registry of smoke-free apartments in the area at CommunityConnrctions LC.org/tflc.
Grief center offers free online groups
The Mourning Hope Grief Center has established free online grief support groups for adults and children, according to a press release.
In online groups, participants come together to offer support and learn from one another — regardless of location.
Groups are facilitated by staff and trained volunteers, and hosted via Zoom. Access to a computer, tablet or smartphone is required. To register for a group and receive the invitation link to participate, visit mourninghope.org/programs/groups.html.
» Family Grief Support Group: Starts Tuesday, for children and teens ages 6 through 18 who have experienced the death of someone significant. Youth meet with others their own age for discussion and education, as well as to see and feel firsthand that they are not alone in their grief. Adult caregivers attend a separate group to receive information on how to support a grieving child, as well as grief support themselves.
» Young Adult Grief Support Group: 7 p.m. Sundays. For young adults ages 18 to around 30.
» Adult Grief Support Group: Starts June 29. For adults ages 30 and older. Provides an opportunity for participants to understand their grief, and find hope and healing.
» Survivors of Suicide Loss Grief Support Group: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For young adults and adults ages 18 and older who have experienced the suicide death of someone significant.
