Class of 1951 to discuss future of reunions
Members of the North Platte High School class of 1951 are invited to an informal coffee at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.
All classmates and spouses are urged to attend this meeting to discuss whether to continue having reunions or disburse collected funds. No reservations are necessary.
For more information, call Joan Johansen, 308-532-5296, or Diane Oerter, 308-532-8395.
NET offers free guide for Estate Planning Week
LINCOLN — NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, is part of a public awareness campaign to promote National Estate Planning Awareness Week, Oct. 21-27.
Estate planning is one of the most overlooked areas of personal financial management. It is estimated that more than 120 million Americans do not have proper estate plans to protect themselves or their families in the event of sickness, accidents or untimely death.
This circumstance can cause many families unnecessary expense and financial hardship. According to financial experts, proper planning can help families avoid these unintended consequences.
“For 65 years, NET has provided public television programs and educational services to the people of Nebraska. Raising awareness about estate planning aligns with our public service and educational mission,” said John Knape, NET’s director of major and planned giving.
NET will provide Nebraskans with a free personal estate planning booklet as part of the network’s “Are Your Ducks in a Row?” campaign. The booklet will help individuals start organizing their financial assets and get them thinking through their personal goals.
Anyone interested in receiving the free booklet may contact NET at 800-634-6788 or email plannedgiving@netNebraska.org. Information is also available at netNebraska.org/ducks.
Blackledge Park set to open
Blackledge Park, located at 509 N. Jeffers St., will officially open at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Hot apple cider and cookies will be served. The event will include presentations by Keep North Platte/Lincoln County Beautiful, Keith Blackledge book author Chuck Salestrom and longtime friend Eric Seacrest. This will be followed by the official ribbon cutting and social hour at The Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St. In case of inclement weather, the entire ceremony will be at The Switchyard.
The planning committee for the park include the City of North Platte, Keep North Platte/Lincoln County Beautiful, the North Platte Chamber of Commerce and Devco, Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, North Platte Downtown Association, Whitetail Screenprint, Granger Architecture. Donors include the City of North Platte, Community Redevelopment Authority, Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, Keep North Platte/Lincoln County Beautiful, Hastco, Inc., Lincoln County Convention and Visitors Bureau, North Platte Bulletin, North Platte Noon Rotary, Gifts from North Platte Giving Day, Stone Creek Landscape, Granger Architecture.
NGPC seeks input on potential 2021-22 changes
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking input on potential changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries for the 2021-22 hunting seasons.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allows changes to duck zone boundaries every five years, and Game and Parks has paired this with dark (Canada) goose unit boundary changes.
Duck zones and goose units provide an opportunity to coordinate duck and goose migration patterns and hunter preferences with hunting season dates for different areas within a state.
Hunters can find more information and provide input at outdoornebraska.gov/duckgoosezones.
Download maps and follow instructions provided to submit input. Game and Parks will accept input until Nov. 30. Potential changes will be evaluated and additional information may be sought.
“It is equally important to provide your input if you are satisfied with the current duck zone or goose unit boundaries, or if you would like to see changes made,” said Mark Vrtiska, Game and Parks’ waterfowl program manager.
