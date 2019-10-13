NebraskaLand Bank hosting Halloween open house
NebraskaLand National Bank is excited to host a free Halloween Open House from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
“We invite our area trick-or-treaters to join us at our main location at 1400 S. Dewey St.,” a press release said. “We will craft paper bags to collect candy and attendees can visit the first and second floor offices to receive treats.”
Roads Standards Board not meeting this month
LINCOLN — The Oct. 18 meeting of the Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards has been cancelled for want of a sufficient agenda. In the interest of cost-effective stewardship of state funds, the meeting’s business will be combined with the next meeting agenda.
The next meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 15 in the Nebraska Department of Transportation Central Building Auditorium at 1500 Highway 2, in Lincoln. Any new business will be transacted at that time.
Kayak Kid Essay Competition accepting submissions
LINCOLN — Youth are invited to enter the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Kayak Kid Essay Competition for the chance to win an outdoors prize package.
The contest requires a handwritten 250-word essay expressing why growing up in the outdoors is important. Entries must include a photo of the essay writer at one of the southwest region parks or reservoirs, including Johnson Lake, Elwood Reservoir, Gallagher Canyon Reservoir, Lake Maloney, Sutherland Reservoir, Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area, Enders, Medicine Creek, Rock Creek Lake, Red Willow or Swanson Reservoir.
Winners will receive a kayak, paddle and lifejacket.
The entry deadline is Oct. 21. Mail essays to Red Willow State Recreation Area, 72718 Trail 2, McCook, NE 69001. Include the essay writer’s name, address and phone number with the essay and photo.
For more information, contact Aric Riggins at 308-345-5899 and aric.riggins@nebraska.gov, or Zach Oliver at 308-334-5493 and zach.oliver@nebraska.gov.
