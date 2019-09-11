Flags to fly at half-staff on Patriot Day
LINCOLN — U.S. and Nebraska flags should be flown at half-staff on Patriot Day Wednesday, which observes the Sept. 11 attacks, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday.
“On Patriot Day, we solemnly remember the Americans who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,” he said in a statement. “We draw inspiration from the bravery of the first responders, Flight 93 crew and passengers, and other heroic citizens who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their fellow Americans on that day. Their selfless deeds of valor live on in our national memory as inspiring examples of true patriotism.
“Love of country, in practical terms, means love of our fellow Americans — both those with whom we agree and disagree. On this Patriot Day, let’s renew our commitment to live together in harmony as one nation. And let’s exercise our freedoms to serve one another so that the United States of America endures as a republic worthy of the strongest patriotic attachment.”
NPCC to host POW/MIA remembrance event
North Platte Community College will host a POW/MIA remembrance event from 10-11 a.m. Sept. 20 to coincide with National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
“North Platte Community College appreciates and respects the sacrifice of our American servicemen and women,” said Brian Obert, area dean of student life. “This year, our student organization, Stars and Stripes, wants to pay respect to prisoners of war and those missing in action by hosting a brief ceremony. We would like veterans and community members to join us to help honor POWs/MIAs and then spend time with our students to share personal experiences from their service or the service of their friends and loved ones.”
The ceremony will begin at the NPCC South Campus flagpole on the south side of the McDonald-Belton Building. That will be followed by refreshments in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building.
A POW/MIA flag will fly between the American and Nebraska flags on campus throughout the day.
Rec Center swim lessons start next week
Fall and winter swimming lesson registration is underway at the North Platte Recreation Center. Lessons begin Monday. Children attend twice a week for four weeks per session. Lessons are available for preschool through level 6. There are several sessions to choose from.
Cost is $29 per session plus the daily fee or a current Rec Center pass for children age 3 and older. Preregistration is required, and classes fill up fast. For more information, call the Rec Center at 308-535-6772.
Rec Center offers Daytime/Playtime
Daytime/Playtime at the North Platte Recreation Center is gym time exclusively for preschool children.
During this time, the gym will be transformed to a giant play area with bouncy houses and toys. Children can bring their own riding toy.
Parents must supervise their children. The Rec Center encourages child/parent interaction during this playtime. The cost is $1 per child. Playtime begins from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 4. For more information, contact the Rec Center at 308-535-6772.
