Believers and Achievers finalists announced
U.S. Bank and the Nebraska School Activities Association last week announced the statewide winners of the 2019-20 Believers and Achievers awards.
Four students from The Telegraph’s coverage area are among the 48 winners. They are Gabriel Estrada of Cozad; Heath Keiser, Gothenburg; Molly Paxton, Mullen; and Jadyn Brooks, Southwest.
The statewide winners were chosen from among students nominated by Nebraska high schools. From those finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank to the college or university of their choice in April.
Heartland Singers to host tryouts
The Heartland Singers will host tryouts at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick High School music room, 500 S. Silber Ave. For information, call Larry Burns at 308-660-7446.
Class of ’54 to have lunch
The class of 1954 will meet for lunch at the Pop Corner at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.
