Library to run lamination, laser-cut letter events
The North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., has two more Creation Station events for September.
A stop-in lamination service is available from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
Library staff will be available to laminate up to four items, with the maximum size being 8½ by 11 inches, for $1 total.
The library will also host Make and Take free craft sessions at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday in the library meeting room.
The sessions are an hour long, and each registered participant will decorate a laser-cut wooden letter “N” using paint. This event is open to all ages.
Pre-registration is required. Call the library at 308-535-8036, ext. 3320, or stop at the TLC desk to sign-up.
Beef Council to host conference call on marketing plan
The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors will have a conference call at the NBC office in Kearney, 1319 Central Ave., at 11 a.m. Monday.
The NBC Board of Directors will review a draft of the fiscal year 2019-20 marketing plan.
For more information, contact Pam Esslinger at pam@nebeef.org.
The NBC works to strengthen beef and veal demand in domestic and foreign markets by investing in research, promotion, industry informtaion, foreign marketing and producer communication.
