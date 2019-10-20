Catholic schools to host annual Fall Concert
The North Platte Catholic Schools Music Department will be hosting its annual Fall Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
This year they made a couple of changes to their event.
The concert will at the St. Patrick High School gymnasium — instead of the McGahan Center — and for a freewill donation, concertgoers will have their choice of chicken noodle or broccoli and cheese soup, or chili. The concert will be followed up with fellowship and a cookie reception.
Custer County 4-H to host Recognition Night
The 2019 4-H Recognition Night for Custer County will be Nov. 15 at the Broken Bow City Auditorium. Sponsors for the event are Arrow Seed Co. Inc., Nebraska State Bank & Trust Co., and Nebraska Extension in Custer County.
A 4-H family barbecue will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The awards program will begin promptly at 7 p.m. The purpose of the program is to recognize 4-H’ers, leaders and volunteers with awards for their various efforts in club work and 4-H activities, a press release said. Some of the awards being presented are “Friend of 4-H,” outstanding 4-H leader, best all-around exhibitors, the Leo C. Cooksley Memorial Award, the Joyce Clarke Memorial Community Service Award and other honors. Two- and five-year members will receive membership pins. 4-H leaders will receive recognition for their years of service. The 4-H Council election will be held during the evening.
4-H families are asked to R.S.V.P. for the barbecue to the Nebraska Extension Custer County office by Nov. 12. For more information about the 4-H Recognition Night, contact Colleen Peterson, 4-H aide, at 308-872-6831.
