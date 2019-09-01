Lincoln County 4-H members were among 147 youth who participated Aug. 25 in the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show at Grand Island. 4-H members modeled for a panel of judges and for a crowd estimated at 1,000 during the Nebraska State Fair.
Sierra Cain, daughter of David and Katie Cain of North Platte, received a blue ribbon in the fashion show.
Cain showcased her consumer skills by purchasing an outfit within a set budget. To update her wardrobe for a trip to the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas this December, she chose a black blazer, trouser style Wrangler jeans and a black T-shirt with a custom iron-on transfer.
Cain has been a Lincoln County 4-H’er for 9 years and is a member of the Horse Luck 4-H Club.
McKenna Lundvall, daughter of Jason and Stephanie Lundvall of Wallace, received a purple ribbon in the fashion show.
Lundvall constructed a dress from an Aztec print cotton fabric. She is looking forward to wearing her creation on game days at Wallace this fall where she is in the eighth grade.
Lundvall has been a Lincoln County 4-H member for 6 years and is a member of the Wallace Jr. Livestock 4-H Club.