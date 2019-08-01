Shari Gleason-Cecil was elected chairwoman of the Lincoln County Court-Appointed Special Advocates board of directors at the board’s annual meeting.
She has been a member of the board for three years and this is her second term as chairwoman.
She is the promotional secretary for the Lincoln County Ag Society. She was previously a marketing consultant for Hometown Family Radio and a hair stylist for A Cut Above Salon & Spa.
Sue Steele was reelected vice chairperson and Linda Holmstead was reelected secretary/treasurer.
Lincoln County CASA trains advocates for children who are in foster care due to abuse or neglect in the home.
For information on requirements to become an advocate or to serve on the CASA board of directors, call the office at 308-530-2771.