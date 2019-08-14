The Hunters for Youth Flatrock Chapter, serving Lincoln County, is inviting the public to the Annual Maxwell Heritage Days from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Brittenham Park.
Activities will include archery, fish casting, games for kids, raffles, plinko and prizes. Subway sandwiches will also be served for a freewill donation.
Hunters for Youth is a not-for-profit organization in Nebraska that works closely with communities and landowners, building chapters and mentors by coming together to help get youth outdoors and teach youth about conservation, respect, accountability, hunting, fishing, shooting, game/fish laws and simply how to be a responsible youth, according to a press release.
“Thanks to generous donations, Hunters for Youth can successfully bring hunting/fishing education, supplies, proper ethics and can also provide hunting and fishing gear to much needed youth,” the release said.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or mentor or would like to make a donation to the Hunters for Youth Flatrock Chapter, please contact a board member. More information can be found at huntersforyouth.org/flatrock-chapter or like Hunters for Youth Flatrock on Facebook.
For more information, contact Hunters for Youth Flatrock Chapter President Austin Lewis at 308-539-0479.