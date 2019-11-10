Lincoln County 4-Her’s make trip to American Royal in Kansas City

Four Lincoln County 4-Her’s qualified to participate in the Livestock Judging contest held at the American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City, Missouri. Blake Bruns, Matthew Bruns, Ashlyn Robinson and Tayton Lucas placed at the Nebraska State 4-H contest this past summer which qualified them to participate at the National level.
Selected contestants compete, as a team and individually, to judge groups of livestock classes. Each contestant also meets one-on-one with an official to give their reasons for their placement. Scores are based on presentation as well as accuracy of placement. Contestants gain skills in decision-making, critical thinking, oral communication, and self-confidence in addition to advancing their knowledge of the livestock industry.
Results include: Sixth place overall team, first place team in swine. Blake Bruns received fifth place individual overall, third place individual in swine and sheep. Matthew Bruns was the fourth place individual in swine.
