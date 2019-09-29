The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youths, parents, volunteers and 4-H alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H.
The Lincoln-Logan-McPherson County Extension Office will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the experiences that 4-H offers young people, a press release said. It will highlight the remarkable 4-H youths in the area who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is “Inspire Kids to Do,” which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.
“4-H is no longer just about sows, cows and plows,” said Kate Marshall, Extension educator. “There are hundreds of different projects from science and robotics to photography and theater arts. Whatever youth are interested in, we have resources that can help them grow and develop life skills.”
There are more than 500 registered 4-H youth members in Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties and more than 100 certified adult volunteers.
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is 4-H National Youth Science Day, which sees hundreds of thousands of youths across the nation taking part in the world’s largest youth-led STEM challenge.
The theme for this year’s challenge is “Game Changers,” which will run throughout October. Developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service, Game Changers will teach kids coding skills through fun exercises including gaming, puzzles and physical activity.
The Extension office in North Platte will be offering several workshops for youths to get involved with this activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.