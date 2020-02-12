LincUP honors members for years of service

Seven community members were recognized for three years of service on the LincUP Community Advisory Panel at the Jan. 27 meeting at North Platte Community College.
Presenting the recognition plaques for Union Pacific were John Hall, superintendent Terminal Operations at Bailey Yard, and Christina Quindt, director of industrial safety, planning and integration at UPRR headquarters.
Panel members recognized include former state Sen. Tom Hansen (Hansen Ranch, representing agriculture), Bruce Richman (Coldwell Banker Preferred Group, representing Realtors), Craig Freeburg (Mentzer Oil, representing transportation), Gary Person (North Platte Chamber and Development, representing business), Kelly Bruns (West Central Research and Development Center, representing education), Jenn Kleewein (Great Plains Health, representing parents), and Josh Bedlan (First National Bank, representing finance).
LincUP is a volunteer panel of community members and railroad representatives which meets monthly to explore community health, safety and environmental issues. Members share concerns and information from groups they represent and take information back to the larger community. There is a public comment period from 5:15 to 5:25 p.m. which is open to anyone with questions or comments. If interested in learning more about LincUP or how you can serve on this panel, the public is encouraged to contact Lorre McKeone, LincUP facilitator at lorre@executiveextra.com.
