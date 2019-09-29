Lindemeier named president of Buffalo Bill Kiwanis

Bob Lindemeier was recently installed as president of Buffalo Bill Kiwanis for the 2019-20 year. Installing officer was District Lt. Gov. Tim Hall. Pictured are, back from left, Stuart Simpson, Tim Hall, Bob Lindemeier, Kendall Dodge and Dennis Dubry. Front, Jim Manning, Mindy Borges and Wayne Mueller. Other officers installed at the annual installation meeting were: Nolan Gurnsey, president elect; Linda Thompson, secretary; Stuart Simpson, treasurer; and Mindy Borges, immediate past president. Board of Directors for the coming term will be Dennis Dubry, Don Weber, Mike Sovereign, Wayne Mueller, Jim Manning and Kendall Dodge.
