Vetter Senior Living has once again been recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Aging Services.
According to a press release, the Great Place to Work Institute surveyed more than 230,000 senior care employees from across the nation to create the second annual Best Workplaces in Aging Services List.
Linden Court and Linden Estates of North Platte is a member of Vetter Senior Living family.
According to the 2019 survey, 90% of Vetter Senior Living employees said their work has special meaning, that it’s not “just a job” and 91% feel a sense of pride in the work they accomplish serving seniors, the press release said.
Vetter Senior Living provides services and living options for rehabilitation, independent and assisted living and skilled nursing. More than 3,600 team members serve the elderly in 32 locations in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Wyoming.
“When it’s time for a loved one to enter a senior living facility, it can be a difficult and emotional experience for everyone involved,” said Glenn Van Ekeren, President at Vetter Health Services. “We’ve worked hard to ensure that our residents and their families feel safe, valued and cared for, and a large part of that has been the unwavering compassion and dedication of our team members. Without their skills and incredible empathy, we would not have earned an award in either of these categories.”
The Best Workplaces for Aging Services is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work certified organizations.
Vetter Senior Living facilities were also recently awarded nationally for creating an outstanding experience for their customers and employees. NRC Health ranked Vetter Senior Living “No. 1 for employee satisfaction” and “No. 8 for customer satisfaction” among senior care centers nationwide, the release said.
