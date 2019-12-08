OMAHA — Live On Nebraska, along with partner hospitals throughout Nebraska, will celebrate the generosity of Nebraska’s organ and tissue donors during open houses this holiday season.
Donor family members, friends, caregivers, recipients and anyone touched by donation are invited to attend the open houses which will take place at four Nebraska hospitals. Guests will have the opportunity to decorate an ornament which will be placed on a special donor remembrance tree. Refreshments will also be served.
The event dates and locations are as follows:
» Wednesday: 6-7:30 p.m., Great Plains Health, North Platte.
» Thursday: 6-7:30 p.m., CHI Health St. Francis, Grand Island.
» Thursday: 6-7:30 p.m., Bryan Health West Campus, Lincoln.
» Dec. 18: 6-7:30 p.m., CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha.
More information is available at liveonnebraska.org/holiday.
Since 1977, more than 5,300 individuals have donated organs and tissues in Nebraska. Thousands of lives have been saved and enhanced because of these donors’ and their families’ generosity. There are currently more than 113,000 people in the United states, including 425 in Nebraska, waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.