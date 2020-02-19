If independence were a fault, then my husband, Pat, would have the market cornered on it.
I swear the man could push one cart, while pulling another all the while balancing a basket on his head as he leaves the hardware store without seeking assistance from nary a patron for a bit of assistance. Unless, of course, I happened to be his fellow shopper.
Throughout, lo, these many years of marriage, I’ve been the “heavy” on the other end of many of his hefty hoists. Together we’ve loaded everything from tractor tires to substantial antiques with just the two of us and a dolly cart.
With our antique shop business up and running in full swing, Pat and I have loaded trailers to the brim, trucks full of trim and a huge load of primitives that I never would have thought of buying if it hadn’t been for him.
I’m sure that a lot of folks, as they read this think, poor Pat. That man works in the elements all day for his construction company, does paperwork long into the wee hours and must simply be exhausted when he hits the hay at night.
But I’m telling you, it simply isn’t so. Pat is a machine, a die-hard, a resilient being and I am simply his shadow as I try to keep up.
Take, for instance, a recent incident where Pat and I found ourselves in the middle of nowhere after we had purchased a large and lovely, turn of the century, oak back bar.
I feel that most people would have taken transportation into consideration when purchasing such an item and perhaps considered the money to complete such a task, a dollar well spent.
“You’ll need to bring several young men,” the seller advised. “You’ll need them to help move it and load it out of the store and out to your trailer.”
“Nonsense,” my Pat responded when I told him of the seller’s recommendations.
I’ve worked with that man when we moved a desk large enough to serve Jesus as well as the twelve disciples, a backhoe bucket that had fallen into the middle of a drive, but never had ever thought I would find myself 20 miles outside the border of the middle of nowhere with a flat bed trailer and a bazillion pound back bar.
The plan had been for the original owner to help us load it onto the trailer with his heavy duty equipment. But his wife had fallen ill and he needed to get her emergency care.
So there we were, my Pat and I, in the middle of nowhere with our flatbed trailer, and this huge, yet lovely antique monstrosity, that needed loaded.
Your average human being would have called it a day, and rescheculed a return trip when a couple of engineers and perhaps NASA could have been on board for the loading.
But Pat would have none of that. There we were, Pat and myself and the back bar when suddenly I spotted a group of four men, fixing fence not more than 100 yards from us.
“Hey,” I exclaimed with enthusiasm, “maybe we could ask them to help us load this thing!”
The wind stopped blowing, the earth fell silent and time stood still as Pat looked at me and asked with great disbelief, “Are you crazy?”
We used Pat’s ingenuity, leverage and a lot of my fake lifting capabilities, but we got that sucker safely loaded without incident.
The back bar now sits proudly in our antique shop and if you have nine foot wall and a little money to spend, it would love to go home with you today.
And this time, you can be the one to help Pat load it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.