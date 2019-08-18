Chad Fosdick, owner of North Platte’s Premier Rental-Purchase and Mr. Appliance, is now a member of the The Rental Industry Buying Group Board of Directors and Association of Progressive Rental Organizations Board. He was elected during the RTO World Convention, which ran from Aug. 6-8 in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I’m excited to have been elected to the TRIB Board of Directors. I will bring energy and insight from another generation as well as the perspective from a single store owner,” Fosdick said. “It was a no-brainer for me to get involved with what I love.”
The TRIB Board of Directors plan and organize two buying shows each year in addition to the Meeting of the Minds event. TRIB provides operators the ability to compete with bigger brands with group buying power.
APRO is the rent to own industry association. Their mission is to provide valuable member benefits, maintain a benevolent business climate, and promote professionalism with responsibility and integrity throughout the industry, according to a press release.
Fosdick is now also a member of the Board of Directors and will help to connect dealers with their state representatives to give the industry a stronger voice.
Fosdick began working in the RTO industry and held several positions from 2005 through 2014 when he opened his first Premier location in North Platte. After a successful opening, he expanded his business with a second franchise business, Mr. Appliance.
When not working to grow two new businesses, Fosdick enjoys spending time with his family and giving back to his community. He and his wife, Rhonda, have two children, Gage and Tehya.