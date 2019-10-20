Local CPA celebrates 40 years, new building

Skiles Loop Bremer & White CPAs is celebrating 40 years of business with a ribbon cutting at their new North Platte location, 222 E. Fifth St.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled with the North Platte Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at SLBW’s new office, south of the Pawnee Hotel in downtown North Platte.
Skiles Loop Bremer and White CPAs, formerly known as McPherron, Skiles & Loop, changed their name in May 2018 when new shareholders — Jessica Bremer in the Oberlin, Kansas, office and Ashley White in the North Platte office — joined Doug Skiles and Jason Loop. Although the name has changed several times over the years, the heart and soul of the company is still to provide the best quality of service to their clients, according to a press release from SLBW. The firm was established in 1979, according to a press release.
“Our firm is small, employing only 23 employees spread over six locations throughout southwest Nebraska and northwest Kansas,” White said. “However, our quality of service and continued success speaks for itself. We are excited to be in downtown North Platte. We appreciate and value our clients and the relationships we’ve built over the last 40 years. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients and the North Platte area in our new location.”
Since the firm’s inception, their goal has been to exceed their clients’ expectations with solutions that are custom-tailored to their specific needs. With continued success, the firm has remained committed to offering their clients a combination of financial understanding, personal attention, professional courtesy and an unsurpassed willingness to go the extra mile for each client, the press release reads.
“In 40-plus years of doing this, your clients become extended family,” Doug Skiles said of his years with the firm. “You begin with a couple that’s just starting out, maybe they have kids and are planning for college and retirement. You’re with that family throughout their life, and then down the road they are in your office talking about retirement and grandkids. That’s why I do what I do, it’s about the relationships. Relationships with clients and with my staff. Coming to work doesn’t feel like work, it feels like spending time with my second family.”
